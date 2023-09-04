Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $27,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.52.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

BXP stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.