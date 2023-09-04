Blair William & Co. IL Sells 771 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 430,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 123,201 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 638,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,703,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $114.91 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

