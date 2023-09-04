Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,618 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $512,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

FND stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

