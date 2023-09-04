Blair William & Co. IL Sells 265 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.
W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.
W. P. Carey Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
