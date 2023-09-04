Blair William & Co. IL Sells 23,279 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BOX were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,347 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 566,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.98.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.