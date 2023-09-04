Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,766 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.73 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

