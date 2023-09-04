Blair William & Co. IL Sells 169,553 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.