Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,328 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
EnerSys Stock Performance
NYSE ENS opened at $104.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $113.34.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys
In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
