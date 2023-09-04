Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.