Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 517 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 577,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,513,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,745,000 after buying an additional 304,386 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $51.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

