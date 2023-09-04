Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,470 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $483.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

