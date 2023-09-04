Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,907 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $61.23 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.