Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.03 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,561 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.8% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,910,000 shares of company stock worth $24,777,500. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

