Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.58 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

