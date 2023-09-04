Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.57 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $80.99 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

