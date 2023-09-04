Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.56 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $96.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

