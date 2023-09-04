Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $17.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

