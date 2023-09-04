Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,974 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

