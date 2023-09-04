Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $169.30 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.