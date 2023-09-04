Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $2.50 on Major Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $36.73 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00009643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 55.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

