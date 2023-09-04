Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.17 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.42 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.