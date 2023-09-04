BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average is $179.09. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $216.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

