BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

A number of research firms have commented on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

