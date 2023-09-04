BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,583 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 66.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 171,536 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $96.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

