BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 37,303 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,303 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 161.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 95,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,739,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $268.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.70. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $314.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.