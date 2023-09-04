BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,731 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Insulet were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $192.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.15. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $178.55 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 215.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

