BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,244 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

ROST opened at $121.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

