BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $63.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ES. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

