BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $109.57 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

