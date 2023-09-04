BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

