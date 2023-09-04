BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 73,821 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

