BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

