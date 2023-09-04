BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 450 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 758,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

