BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,196 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after buying an additional 2,345,229 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 51.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

