BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 111 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $911.32 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $882.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $806.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.