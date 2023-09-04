BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,940 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

DTE stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

