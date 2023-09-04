BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $647,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

