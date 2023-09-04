BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $656,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ANSYS by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $319.03 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

