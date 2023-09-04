BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 188.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC opened at $110.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

