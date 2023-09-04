BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $524,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twilio were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,798 shares of company stock worth $2,472,794. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

