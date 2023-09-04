BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 748.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.