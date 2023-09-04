BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,314,468,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.