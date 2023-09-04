BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $160.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,115 shares of company stock valued at $43,564,293. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

