BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 53,857 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of SLM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SLM by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.