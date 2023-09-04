BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $46.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

