BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1,613.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.0 %

DAL opened at $42.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.