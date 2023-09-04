BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,031 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

