Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 137,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

