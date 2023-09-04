Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $3,056,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,341,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BCS lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Barclays Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.1398 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

