Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $146.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 12,844.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after acquiring an additional 947,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

